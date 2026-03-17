Sonam Wangchuk Signals 'Flexibility' On Ladakh Demands After Release

As reported by Deccan Herald, Wangchuk told the press that the protests in Ladakh were always aimed at starting a constructive dialogue process. He reiterated that he did not seek confrontation, stating, “We were sure of a victory in the court, but a win was not enough. I wanted a win-win.” He also confirmed plans to consult with leaders of the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance before determining further steps.