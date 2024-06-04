Sikkim Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

Sikkim Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: With the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections underway, the results for one of the biggest elections in the world are finally being declared.
Over seven thousand candidates are in the electoral fray to gain the mandate of over 900 million eligible voters across 543 constituencies spread across 28 states and 9 union territories. The voting for these parliamentary elections were held in seven phases from 19 April to 1 June 2024. Now, it is time for the results.
For all the latest news and updates on Lok Sabha Election Result 2024, click here.
Live Updates of Sikkim Lok Sabha Election Results 2024
The polling for Sikkim was held in Phase 1 on 19 April.
The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Sikkim are Prem Das Rai (SDF) and Indra Hang Subba (SKM).
As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Sikkim seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Sikkim seat was won by SKM candidate Indra Hang Subba, while SDF candidate Dek Bahadur Katwal had come in second place.
In 2014's General Elections, Sikkim constituency was won by SDF candidate Prem Das Rai and SKM candidate Tek Nath Dhakal was the runner-up.
All Assembly seats in Sikkim fall under this one parliamentary constituency.
Sikkim is one of the Lok Sabha seats of Sikkim.
Sikkim Lok Sabha Elections 2024
Sikkim had simultaneous polling for its 32-member state Assembly and for its lone parliamentary seat on 19 April. According to final electoral roll, total number of electors in Sikkim were 4,62,456. Male electors comprised 2,32,117, female were 2,30,334, and five transgenders. Sikkim recorded a voter turnout of 69.8%.
While the main contest here is between the state’s ruling party Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), the national parties BJP and Congress have fielded their respective candidates, too.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)