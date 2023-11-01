Was Shubh Promoting Hoodie Depicting Indira Gandhi's Assassination? What We Know

Canada-based Punjabi singer Shubhneet Singh, popularly known as Shubh, has found himself in the middle of a controversy after a video went viral on social media platforms accusing him of "glorifying the death of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi". Shubh was performing at a show in London, United Kingdom.

What is the controversy about?: Right-wing X (formerly Twitter) users have shared a video of Shubh which shows him lifting up a hoodie and displaying it to the audience. The users have claimed that the hoodie showed the date of Gandhi's assassination and pictures of her killers.