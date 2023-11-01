Video From Mexico Viral As Pro-Palestine Protestors Attacking Police in London

Amid the global protests over the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, a video of a person setting a policeman on fire is being circulated as a recent incident from London, United Kingdom.

What have users said?: An X premium user shared the video saying, "BREAKING: Anti Israel Anti Semitic Pro terrorrism protestors burn Police officer in London. Violent muslims also say chants ‘Kill All Jews’ ‘We want Sharia Law in England’ ‘Kill All Infidels’. All muslims terrorrists need to be deported from UK. (sic)"