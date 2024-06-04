Saran Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

The polling for Saran was held in Phase 5 on 20 May.



The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Saran are Rajiv Pratap Rudy (BJP) and Rohini Acharya (RJD).



As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Saran seat.



In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Saran seat was won by BJP candidate Rajiv Pratap Rudy, while RJD candidate Chandrika Roy had come in second place.



In 2014's General Elections, Saran constituency was won by BJP candidate Rajiv Pratap Rudy and RJD candidate Rabri Devi was the runner-up.

Bihar's Saran was Lalu Prasad Yadav's electoral turf for over three decades. Lalu represented this Lok Sabha seat four times – 1977, 1989, 2004, 2009. But after his conviction in the fodder scam case and subsequent disqualification from participating in elections, Saran slipped out of RJD's hands.



In the 2014 General Elections, Lalu's wife Rabri Devi was fielded from Saran in his place. But she had to face a defeat at the hands of BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy. In the subsequent polls of 2019, Rudy again won over Lalu's close aide and relative Chandrika Roy.

This time around, in Saran’s electoral fray, Rudy is pitted against Lalu Prasad Yadav’s younger daughter Rohini Acharya. A medical professional, Acharya is Lalu and Rabri's fourth child to enter politics. Saran marks her maiden election.



Assembly seats that fall under Saran parliamentary constituency include Marhaura, Chapra, Garkha (Sc), Amnour, Parsa, Sonepur.