Sant Kabir Nagar Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

Sant Kabir Nagar Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: With the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections underway, the results for one of the biggest elections in the world are finally being declared.
Over seven thousand candidates are in the electoral fray to gain the mandate of over 900 million eligible voters across 543 constituencies spread across 28 states and 9 union territories. The voting for these parliamentary elections were held in seven phases from 19 April to 1 June 2024. Now, it is time for the results.
Live Updates of Sant Kabir Nagar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024
The polling for Sant Kabir Nagar was held in Phase 6 on 25 May.
The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Sant Kabir Nagar are Pravin Kumar Nishad (BJP) and Laxmikant Pappu Nishad (SP).
As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Sant Kabir Nagar seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Sant Kabir Nagar seat was won by BJP candidate Praveen Kumar Nishad, while BSP candidate Bheeshma Shankar had come in second place.
In 2014's General Elections, Sant Kabir Nagar constituency was won by BJP candidate Sharad Tripathi and BSP candidate Bhism Shankar Alias Kushal Tiwari was the runner-up.
Assembly seats that fall under Sant Kabir Nagar parliamentary constituency include Alapur, Khalilabad, Menhdawal, Dhanghata, Khajani.
Sant Kabir Nagar is one of the Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh.
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024
General Elections in Uttar Pradesh holds major significance because the state has the biggest share of seats in Lok Sabha. This year's elections saw the state going to polls across all the seven phases from 19 April to 1 June.
Out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, the state’s ruling party BJP is contesting on 75 of them, while its NDA partners Apna Dal (Soneylal), Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) got two seats each and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) got the remaining one seat. According to the INDIA alliance parties in the state, Samajwadi Party (SP), has fielded candidates on 62 seats, leaving 17 seats for Congress and one seat for Trinamool Congress.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, the two major forces of the state – SP and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) – joined hands against BJP. But they could only win 15 seats (10 BSP and 5 SP). BJP maintained its edge by winning 62 seats and its ally ADAL secured two seats. Congress could win just one seat. In the previous Lok Sabha elections of 2014, the 'Modi wave' helped BJP win 71 seats and its ally Apna Dal won two seats, too. SP was left with just five, and Congress won two seats. BSP suffered a major upset as it failed to win even a single seat.
