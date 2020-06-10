Responding to Rahul Gandhi's attack on PM Narendra Modi over the Indo-China standoff, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, on Wednesday, 10 June, said questions on borders should not be asked on Twitter."Rahul Gandhi should know that on international matters, like China, questions should not be asked on Twitter. He is the same man who asked for evidence after Balakot airstrikes and 2016 Uri attack," ANI quoted him as saying.He also said, "Today's India is of 2020 and not 1962; It is led by a courageous leader like PM Modi," as per PTI.Earlier, on Wednesday, Gandhi had tweeted saying, "The Chinese have walked in and taken our territory in Ladakh. Meanwhile, the PM is absolutely silent and has vanished from the scene."This is not the first when Gandhi questioned PM’s silence on Indo-China face-off at the border. On 3 June, he had asked, “Can GOI please confirm that no Chinese soldiers have entered India?”While the internal politics between the BJP and Congress continues on this subject, as reported by The Quint on Tuesday, both India and China have started to disengage troops in at least three areas, ANI reported citing top government sources."India and China disengage at multiple points in eastern Ladakh. Troops and infantry combat vehicles moved back by 2.5 km by People’s Liberation Army in Galwan area, Patrolling Point 15 and Hot Springs area. India has also moved some of its troops back," said ANI sources.Reports also say that the next round of military talks between both the countries are scheduled to take place this week.During the weekend, a meeting between military commanders of India and China to mitigate the border standoff was held.‘Not an Inch of Land Would Go Away’: Ladakh MP on India-China Row We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.