Military commanders of India and China will meet on Saturday, 6 June, in Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to end the border standoff.The Indian delegation will include 14 Corps Commander Lieutenant General Harinder Singh who will hold discussions with Major General Liu Lin, who is the commander of South Xinjiang Military Region of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).The delegation led by India will hold talks on restoration of the previously existing state of affairs in eastern Ladakh, and build-up of Chinese troops in the area, among other issues, news agency PTI reported, quoting official sources.This comes a day after foreign ministry officials held a meeting in which they agreed that the two countries should handle their differences through peaceful discussion."The two sides reviewed the state of bilateral relations, including current developments. They recalled the consensus reached by leaders of two countries, that peaceful, stable and balanced relations between India and China will be a positive factor for stability in the current global situation," the Ministry of External Affairs had said in a statement.Will India-China Tensions Escalate or Will Diplomacy Triumph?Earlier on Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said in Beijing that "at the moment, the situation in the boundary region between China and India is overall stable and controllable."Tensions between the two countries has escalated after standoffs between Indian and Chinese forces in Ladakh and Sikkim along the Line of Actual Control last month.