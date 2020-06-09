Days after the meeting between military commanders of India and China, to mitigate the border standoff, both countries have started to disengage troops in at least three areas, ANI reported citing top government sources."India and China disengage at multiple points in eastern Ladakh. Troops and infantry combat vehicles moved back by 2.5 km by People’s Liberation Army in Galwan area, Patrolling Point 15 and Hot Springs area. India has also moved some of its troops back," according to ANI sources.This new development comes at a time when next round of military talks between both the countries is scheduled to take place this week, as per reports.Earlier, on 8 June, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying was cited as saying, "(Both countries have) capacity and willingness to properly solve relevant issues through negotiation and consultation."“Hua stressed China & India agreed to implement important consensus reached by leaders, not to turn differences into disputes, work together to maintain peace & tranquility in border areas, so as to create a favorable atmosphere for stable development of bilateral relations... (She) said that the overall situation in the border areas is generally stable and under control,” Chinese ambassador Sun Weidong wrote on Twitter.Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Monday, met Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the three service chiefs to review the stand-off situation at the LAC, and was briefed about the discussion that took place during the meeting of military officials on Saturday, news agency IANS reported."The meeting with the defence minister was called for an assessment on the talks and future strategy as the army prepares for a long haul," a source was quoted as saying.‘Both Have Capacity to Resolve Issues’: China on Talks With India We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.