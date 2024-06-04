Ratlam Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

The polling for Ratlam was held in Phase 4 on 13 May.



The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Ratlam are Anita Nagarsingh Chouhan (BJP) and Kantilal Bhuria (Congress).



As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Ratlam seat.



In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Ratlam seat was won by BJP candidate Guman Singh Damor, while Congress candidate Kantilal Bhuria had come in second place.



In 2014's General Elections, Ratlam constituency was won by BJP candidate Dileepsingh Bhuria and Congress candidate Kantilal Bhuria was the runner-up.

BJP has been sweeping Madhya Pradesh in the past two Lok Sabha polls. This time, BJP's state leadership has vowed for a clean sweep – aiming for all 29 seats. To spoil saffron party's 'Mission-29', Congress has decided to field its veterans in the electoral turf. This has made the contest interesting in several seats. One such seat is the tribal constituency of Ratlam.



BJP has been winning this seat since the past two LS polls. In this election, the party has given ticket to Anita Chouhan, wife of Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Nagar Singh Chouhan. To challenge the BJP candidate, Congress has entrusted its veteran leader Kantilal Bhuria. Bhuria was a minister in the Manmohan Singh cabinet and has won from this seat in 1998, 1999, 2004 and 2009. He lost to BJP's Dileep Singh Bhuria in 2014. However, after BJP MP's demise, Kantital won the 2015 by-polls from here. He again lost the 2019 LS polls here, but then won the 2019 bye-election on Jhabua assembly seat.



Assembly seats that fall under Ratlam parliamentary constituency include Alirajpur, Thandla, Petlawad, Ratlam Rural, Ratlam City, Jobat, Jhabua, Sailana.