Rajgarh Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

The polling for Rajgarh was held in Phase 3 on 7 May.



The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Rajgarh are Rodmal Nagar (BJP) and Digvijaya Singh (Congress).



As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Rajgarh seat.



In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Rajgarh seat was won by BJP candidate Rodmal Nagar, while Congress candidate Mona Sustani had come in second place.



In 2014's General Elections, Rajgarh constituency was won by BJP candidate Rodmal Nagar and Congress candidate Amlabe Narayan Singh was the runner-up.

Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh is witnessing a political duel for its Lok Sabha elections that took place on for 7 May. Incumbent MP from the seat and RSS stalwart Rodmal Nagar seemed sure to bag the seat for the BJP, until Congress decided to field a political heavyweight.

Former CM and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh is competing for the seat in what he termed as his “last election”. Scion of the Raghogarh royal family, Singh has influenced Madhya Pradesh’s political scene for nearly four decades. Under his leadership, Rajgarh was once a Congress’ bastion. He had held the parliamentary seat for two terms in 1984 and 1991. After resigning as MP to become Madhya Pradesh CM, his brother Lakshman Singh got elected from the seat during the 1994 bye-elections. Laxman Singh held the seat on Congress’ ticket till 2004, when he switched over to BJP and won the 2004 polls from here on saffron party's ticket. Congress reclaimed this seat in 2009.



However, in the 2014 General Elections, Nagar wrested away the seat with a 2.3 lakh victory margin that increased to 4.3 lakh in the 2019 polls. Nagar, an OBC face enjoys popular support in Rajgarh, where 50% of the voters belong to the OBC category.



Assembly seats that fall under Rajgarh parliamentary constituency include Chachoda, Raghogarh, Narsinghgarh, Biaora, Rajgarh, Khilchipur, Sarangpur, Susner.