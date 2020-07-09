Recognised By Flower-Seller at Temple: How Vikas Dubey Was Caught

Hours after Madhya Pradesh police nabbed history-sheeter, Vikas Dubey, who was allegedly involved in the killing of eight policemen in UP's Kanpur on 3 July, Ujjain SP briefed the media on how he was spotted at the famous Mahakal temple in the city.

SP Manoj Kumar Singh said that after reaching the temple, gangster Dubey purchased flowers and prasad from a shop and was recognised by the shopkeeper who had seen him on TV.

“He (shop owner) called up private security agency at the temple and informed them. Dubey had bought a Rs 250 ticket for darshan,” Singh said as quoted by ANI.