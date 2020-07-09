Recognised By Flower-Seller at Temple: How Vikas Dubey Was Caught
Ujjain SP reveals how Kanpur shoot-out accused Vikas Dubey was spotted at the famous Mahakal temple in the city.
Hours after Madhya Pradesh police nabbed history-sheeter, Vikas Dubey, who was allegedly involved in the killing of eight policemen in UP's Kanpur on 3 July, Ujjain SP briefed the media on how he was spotted at the famous Mahakal temple in the city.
SP Manoj Kumar Singh said that after reaching the temple, gangster Dubey purchased flowers and prasad from a shop and was recognised by the shopkeeper who had seen him on TV.
“He (shop owner) called up private security agency at the temple and informed them. Dubey had bought a Rs 250 ticket for darshan,” Singh said as quoted by ANI.
“When he entered, private security jawans informed our officials at Mahakal Chowki and started talking to him and asked his name. He gave them a false name but later gave his correct name. He was then taken to the police station. We reached there and interrogated him seriously.”SP Manoj Kumar Singh
Further, Singh also revealed that for confirmation, the MP police then contacted Kanpur SSP and STF and asked for his photo.
“STF reached MP and then we handed him over to them. STF and guards have left for UP with him”, he added.
On a question of why was a case not registered in MP when a knife was found in Dubey’s possession, Singh highlighted that the cops are verifying all facts.
“We are in constant communication with the UP Police. We will share with them whatever further evidence comes to our knowledge,” he reiterated.
After a massive hunt for six days, Dubey was nabbed on Wednesday morning following which dramatic visuals showed him shouting, "Main Vikas Dubey hoon, Kanpur wala”.
