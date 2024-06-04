Puducherry Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

Puducherry Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: With the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections underway, the results for one of the biggest elections in the world are finally being declared.
Over seven thousand candidates are in the electoral fray to gain the mandate of over 900 million eligible voters across 543 constituencies spread across 28 states and 9 union territories. The voting for these parliamentary elections were held in seven phases from 19 April to 1 June 2024. Now, it is time for the results.
Live Updates of Puducherry Lok Sabha Election Results 2024
The polling for Puducherry was held in Phase 1 on 19 April.
The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Puducherry are A Namassivayam (BJP), Ve Vaithilingam (Congress), and G Thamizhvendan (AIADMK).
As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Puducherry seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Puducherry seat was won by Congress candidate Ve. Vaithilingam, while AINRC candidate Dr. Narayanasamy Kesavan had come in second place.
In 2014's General Elections, Puducherry constituency was won by AINRC candidate R. Radhakrishnan and Congress candidate V. Narayanasamy was the runner-up.
All Assembly seats in Puducherry fall under this one parliamentary constituency.
Puducherry Lok Sabha Elections 2024
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Puducherry went to polls in phase one on 19 April on its lone parliamentary seat. The union territory has 10,23,699 voters. Male voters total up to 4,80,569 men, while there are 5,42,979 women voters. The number of third gender voters is 151. Puducherry recorded a voter turnout of 79%.
UT's ruling party AINRC gave the seat to its NDA partner BJP, while Congress candidate represented INDIA parties here. BJP has fielded Puducherry's Home Minister A. Namassivayam while Congress has fielded V. Vaithilingam – Congress veteran, sitting MP and two-time chief minister – making Puducherry's Lok Sabha election a battle of the aces.
