Wouldn’t Be Happy Winning Majority Without 19 MLAs: Gehlot at Meet

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday, 13 August, met CM Ashok Gehlot in Jaipur at the latter’s residence for the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meet, which was his first interaction with the chief minister since he kicked off the rebellion last month.

While visuals of a smiling Gehlot-Pilot duo shaking hands ahead of the meet have clearly indicated a favourable outcome for the Congress in the expected floor test on Friday at the Rajasthan Assembly session, Gehlot at the CLP meet reportedly said that he would have won the majority without the 19 rebel MLAs but that would not have given him as much happiness.