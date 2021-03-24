Will ‘Raja Huli’ Yediyurappa Convince BJP to Keep Him?

Enmeshed in a gamut of challenges – sleaze CD row pertaining to his colleague Ramesh Jarkiholi, demand for reservation from Panchamasalis, a sub-sect of his own Lingayat community, and opposition from loyal party legislators – Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s sheen as the unquestionable leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to be waning.

The sharp instinct which Yediyurappa was known for, when he floated the Karnataka Janata Paksha in 2012, crippling the BJP’s prospects in 29 constituencies in the 2013 Assembly elections, is now missing in the 78-year-old veteran. His confrontationist attitude has been replaced with that of compromise and cooperation.