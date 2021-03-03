Now Embroiled in Sex Scandal, Who is Karnataka Minister Jarkiholi?

In Belagavi, the political fight has always been between the five Jarkiholi brothers. The district has the second highest number of Legislative Assembly seats at 18, only second to Bengaluru which has 28 seats.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, Ramesh Jarkiholi had contested from Belagavi’s Gokak seat on a Congress ticket. Satish Jarkiholi had contested from Yemkanmardi seat on a Congress ticket, and Balachandra Jarkiholi from Arabhavi on a BJP ticket.

Soon after he was elected, Ramesh Jarkiholi is believed to have been approached by the BJP. In May 2019, when Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was running a coalition government of the Congress and the JD(S), Jarkiholi decided to jump ship – and join the BJP. He was first disqualified for defection, but he later managed to contest in Gokak bypolls on a BJP ticket. Jarkiholi who had won from the seat for five consecutive times on Congress tickets managed to win on the BJP ticket, too.