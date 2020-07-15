New Party For Pilot? Here’s How Ex-Congress Leaders Fared in Past

"Some leaders in Rajasthan are trying to fuel speculation that I am joining the BJP, but I am not doing so,” Sachin Pilot told news agency PTI on Wednesday, 15 July. He also pointed out that he had worked very hard to bring the Congress to power in Rajasthan.

Pilot’s alleged rebellion had led to a crisis in the Rajasthan Congress, following which Pilot was removed from the posts of deputy chief minister, as well as state unit president.

After Pilot’s announcement that he would not be joining the Bharatiya Janata Party, Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande stated that the party has “not closed the doors” for Pilot.



With Pilot denying any move to join the BJP, the speculation now is that he could be considering forming a new political party.

If this is true, there are important lessons from the past for Pilot, from Congress leaders who left the party to form separate political outfits.

Here’s a classification of these departures into four main categories and its impact on the Congress.