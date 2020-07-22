Why Wreck Govt Amid COVID-19: Gehlot Writes to PM, Names BJP Min
“I don’t know how much you know about this or whether you are being misled,” wrote Ashok Gehlot
Naming Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, on Wednesday, 22 July, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to draw his attention to the alleged attempts at horse-trading, which are according to him underway in Rajasthan.
“Dear Sri Narendra Modi ji,” wrote Gehlot, “I want to draw your attention to the undemocratic attempts at horse-trading that are being carried out to destabilise democratically elected governments.”
“For some time now, attempts have been made to destabilise democratically-elected governments, disregarding the spirit of the anti-defection law enacted by the Rajiv Gandhi government in 1985 and amended later by Atal Bihari Vajpayee. This is an insult to the people’s mandate and open violation of constitutional values. Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh are prime examples of this.”
Our Priority is to Save Lives During the Pandemic: Ashok Gehlot
Further Gehlot pointed out that during a time when the country is battling the COVID-19 pandemic, “our priority is to save lives and livelihoods of the masses.” However, alleged Gehlot, “Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, other BJP leaders and some of our own ambitious leaders” are busy partaking in a conspiracy to topple the Rajasthan government.
Gehlot wrote that he will forever be saddened by how those in power in the centre, instead of focusing on saving lives and livelihoods during the pandemic, are busy attempting to topple a Congress government in a state.
“These kind of allegations were also raised against the BJP when the Congress government was being destabilised in Madhya Pradesh, and the whole country was upset with your party.”
History Will Not Forget those Complicit: Ashok Gehlot
Gehlot further wrote, “I don't know how much you know about this or whether you are being misled. History will also not forgive those who are complicit in these activities.”
The Rajasthan crisis came to a head after Pilot was reportedly upset over receiving a notice for questioning by the Special Operations Group to investigate attempts at destabilising the government. A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Arun Mishra would be hearing the Rajasthan Speaker's appeal against high court's decision on Thursday, allowing a breather to Sachin Pilot camp in their ongoing struggling within the Congress Party.
