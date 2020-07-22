Why Wreck Govt Amid COVID-19: Gehlot Writes to PM, Names BJP Min

Naming Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, on Wednesday, 22 July, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to draw his attention to the alleged attempts at horse-trading, which are according to him underway in Rajasthan.

“Dear Sri Narendra Modi ji,” wrote Gehlot, “I want to draw your attention to the undemocratic attempts at horse-trading that are being carried out to destabilise democratically elected governments.”