In Big Blow to MVA, Ex Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan Quits Congress, May Join BJP

The former chief minister tendered his resignation to state chief Nana Patole.

Politics
Former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan on Monday, 12 february, resigned from the Congress party.

Chavan tendered his one-line resignation letter addressed to state chief Nana Patole on Monday.

Chavan is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) soon, sources said.

Chavan's resignation comes as a massive blow to the Opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in the state, that is still recovering from the the blows of vertical splits in both the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress party.
Chavan is currently an MLA from Bhokar constituency in the Nanded Lok Sabha, a region with significant dominance of the both the BJP and the Congress.

Chavan's resignation is the third such blow to the Maharashtra Congress in the past few weeks after Milind Deora and Baba Sidique.

