An Astute Politician From West Odisha - Who Was Late BJD MLA Naba Kisore Das?

Two years ago, when the late Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Minister Naba Kisore Das was asked about his love for guns, he had said, “kept the rifles for fancy and not for protection”.

Das, 61, was shot dead on Sunday, 29 January, by an assistant sub-inspector called Gopal Das in the Brajarajnagar area of Jharsuguda, Odisha. Das was a three-time Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Jharsuguda and was the minister of Health and Family Welfare in Naveen Patnaik’s cabinet.

Das is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.