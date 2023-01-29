ADVERTISEMENT

Odisha Health Minister Shot at By Policeman, Rushed to Hospital

Naba Kishore Das has reportedly sustained injuries from the incident.

Odisha's Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das was on Sunday, 29 January, shot at allegedly by an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police in Jharsuguda district, reported news agency PTI.

The big points: Das has reportedly sustained injuries and has been rushed to the hospital. An inquiry has been launched to find out what prompted the ASI to open fire, Brajrajnagar SDPO Gupteswar Bhoi told PTI.

What we know: In a video footage of the incident, the minister is seen bleeding from the chest. People were seen trying to help the injured minister into the car.

While he was first taken to the Jharsuguda district headquarters hospital, arrangements were made to airlift him to a Bhubaneswar hospital.

What was said: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condemned the attack, and has directed a crime branch investigation into the matter.

"I am shocked at the unfortunate incident of attack. I strongly condemn this and pray for his early recovery. Crime Branch is directed to take up investigation," he said, reported NDTV.

