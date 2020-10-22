Who is Bimal Gurung and How Can He Help TMC Win 2021 WB Elections?

After an uneasy relationship with the Left government, when Mamata Banerjee came to power in 2011, Gurung found an opportunity to enter into a truce with the government by signing the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA). But that relationship, too, went downhill.

After the violent agitation in 2017 when Gurung went ‘missing’, Mamata Banerjee was successful in splitting the GJM after Gurung’s close aide Bimal Tamang broke away and supported the TMC. Gurung had extended support to the BJP in 2009, helping Jaswant Singh win the Lok Sabha polls.

In 2011 state elections, GJM won three Assembly seats in Darjeeling. Even though the Gurung faction jolted a heavy blow to the TMC’s hope of conquering the hills in 2019 Lok Sabha elections by helping BJP candidate Raju Bista win, Gurung’s hold over the Gorkhaland movement was weakened due to the divide.

But in the 2021 elections, GJM’s split from the NDA could heavily dampen the BJP’s grand plan in north Bengal and help the TMC win six Assembly seats in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts.