GJM Leader Bimal Gurung Resurfaces in Kolkata, Cuts Ties With NDA

Gorkha leader Bimal Gurung, who was absconding since 2017 following an agitation for statehood in Darjeeling, was spotted in Kolkata on Wednesday, 21 October, reported PTI.

Addressing a press conference, the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leader said the Gorkha faction is breaking away from the NDA ahead of the 2021 state elections and will extend support to the ruling TMC in West Bengal. “ Not moving away from Gorkhaland demand. Will support party which takes forward the demand.”