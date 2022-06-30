'When One Misunderstands Good Fortune...': Raj Thackeray After Uddhav Resigns

The post appears to be aimed at Uddhav, who has followed his father Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy in taking lead in the Shiv Sena.

Uddhav Thackeray stepped down as the chief minister of the state on Wednesday night, following the Supreme Court's order to conduct a floor test for the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

He also announced his resignation as the Member of the Legislative Council (MLC).

"I had come in an unexpected manner and I am going out in a similar fashion. I am not going away forever, I will be here, and I will once again sit in Shiv Sena Bhawan. I will gather all my people. I am resigning as the CM and as an MLC," he announced on Wednesday.

"If they get some satisfaction by seeing the son of Bal Thackeray being ousted as the chief minister, so be it. They can consider it to be their achievement. Let's not take away their joy," Thackeray added.