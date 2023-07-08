ADVERTISEMENT
West Bengal Panchayat Elections: At Least 3 Killed So Far; TMC, BJP Trade Barbs

The polling agent of a BJP candidate was also killed in an attack by a group of people on Saturday.

Sakshat Chandok
Updated
Politics
2 min read
West Bengal Panchayat Elections: At Least 3 Killed So Far; TMC, BJP Trade Barbs
Voting in the West Bengal panchayat elections, in which around 5.67 crore people living in the state's rural areas are eligible to vote, began at 7 am on Saturday, 8 July.

Hours after the polling commenced, a TMC worker named Sateshuddin Sheikh was killed in the Murshidabad district of the state, news agency ANI reported. The polling agent of a BJP candidate was also killed in an attack by a group of people, and the candidate, named Maya Barman, herself injured.

"TMC goons hurled a bomb at my agent and killed him. They also attacked me," Barman told ANI.

A TMC worker was also killed allegedly during a clash between the ruling party and Congress workers in the Nadia district.

Meanwhile, the the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) alleged that their candidates were attacked by rival parties.

On Friday, the TMC had claimed that three of its workers had been killed in a fresh escalation of violence in the state.

"Shocking and tragic incidents send shockwaves through the voting community. Three of our party workers have been murdered in Rejinagar, Tufanganj and Khargram and two have been left wounded from gunshots in Domkol," the TMC took to Twitter to say.

The ruling party also pointed fingers at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and CPI(M) – which had been demanding the deployment of Central forces in the state for the Panchayat polls.

"The @BJP4Bengal @CPIM_WESTBENGAL and @INCWestBengal have been clamouring for the deployment of Central Forces. So, where are the Central Forces when they are needed the most? This signals a colossal failure on their part to ensure the safety and security of the people, before the polls have even commenced!" the party added.

ADVERTISEMENT
As many as 73,000 seats are up for grabs in the high-octane panchayat polls. The elections are of immense significance as they will serve as a litmus test to gauge the mood of the public ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Further, success in the panchayat polls will help parties mobilise voters at the grassroots level in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.
(With inputs from ANI and India Today.)

Published: 
