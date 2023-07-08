West Bengal Panchayat Elections: At Least 3 Killed So Far; TMC, BJP Trade Barbs

Voting in the West Bengal panchayat elections, in which around 5.67 crore people living in the state's rural areas are eligible to vote, began at 7 am on Saturday, 8 July.

Hours after the polling commenced, a TMC worker named Sateshuddin Sheikh was killed in the Murshidabad district of the state, news agency ANI reported. The polling agent of a BJP candidate was also killed in an attack by a group of people, and the candidate, named Maya Barman, herself injured.

"TMC goons hurled a bomb at my agent and killed him. They also attacked me," Barman told ANI.

A TMC worker was also killed allegedly during a clash between the ruling party and Congress workers in the Nadia district.