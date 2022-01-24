Aparna Yadav Seeks Blessings From Mulayam; Says Will Remain His Daughter-in-Law
BJP leader Aparna Yadav met her father-in-law & former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav on Sunday, 23 January.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Aparna Yadav met her father-in-law and former Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav on Sunday, 23 January.
Speaking to reporters, Aparna said she met the Samajwadi Party (SP) founder after joining BJP in order to seek his blessings and added that she would always remain his daughter-in-law.
"I will thank him (Mulayam Singh Yadav), for giving me a lot of political knowledge. I'm the daughter in law of that family and will always remain the daughter in law. Its my duty to take blessings from elders before doing any thing," Aparna said, as per news agency PTI.
She later carried out a door-to-door campaign in Lucknow, where she appealed to the people to vote for the saffron party.
Aparna reportedly said that, mothers, sisters all feel safe in BJP government. "I want to appeal to people 'Ek bar Phirse BJP Sarkar Banaiye, 2022 Mein Kesariya Lehraiye," she said, as per PTI.
Aparna Yadav had joined the BJP on Wednesday, 19 January.
"I am very thankful to the BJP. The nation always comes first for me. I admire PM Modi's work and the various schemes of the BJP," Yadav had said at the joining ceremony.
"I have always been very vocal about the policies and ideologies of PM Modi and BJP. Nationalism is a very important aspect of my life. I've always thought of nation before anything," Aparna had said earlier.
The UP Assembly elections, which will take place in seven phases beginning 10 February, will see parties contesting in 403 Assembly constituencies.
