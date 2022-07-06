UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak Pulls Up Top Bureaucrats Over Transfers of Doctors

A letter sent by Uttar Pradesh (UP) Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) Brajesh Pathak to Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad, wherein the former expresses his displeasure over the recent transfers of doctors in the department, has surfaced.

"It has come to my knowledge that whatever transfers have taken place in the current session, the transfer policy has not been completely followed. Thus, provide complete details of all those who have been transferred along with reasons for their transfer," an excerpt from the letter dated 4 July 2022 read.