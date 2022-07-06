UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak Pulls Up Top Bureaucrats Over Transfers of Doctors
In 2021, Pathak strongly critiqued the BJP govt in UP over the mismanagement of the COVID-19 outbreak in Lucknow.
A letter sent by Uttar Pradesh (UP) Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) Brajesh Pathak to Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad, wherein the former expresses his displeasure over the recent transfers of doctors in the department, has surfaced.
"It has come to my knowledge that whatever transfers have taken place in the current session, the transfer policy has not been completely followed. Thus, provide complete details of all those who have been transferred along with reasons for their transfer," an excerpt from the letter dated 4 July 2022 read.
Highlighting the irregularities in the transfers, the deputy CM further wrote, "I have been informed that in several districts, including Lucknow, where there is a dire need for specialist doctors in big hospitals, they have been transferred, but no substitute has been appointed in their place. Lucknow is the state capital, which is already reeling under a shortage of specialist doctors, and patients in serious conditions are referred from other districts to Lucknow as well for better treatment."
The next day, on 5 July 2022, ACS (Medical and Home) Prasad wrote to the Director General (Medical and Health) seeking a report on the concerns raised by the deputy CM in his letter. "Transfers of doctors and paramedical staff at Level 1 are done at the directorate level. Hence, please provide a report on the question raised in the letter," the letter to the DG (Medical and Health) said.
Surprise Elevation, Surprise Checks
Brajesh Pathak's elevation to the post of deputy chief minister in the Yogi 2.0 Cabinet came as a surprise to many. He was also awarded the prominent health portfolio. Known to be a down-to-earth leader with great interpersonal skills, Pathak was one of the most accessible ministers in the first term.
In the second term so far, he has been busy making surprise checks at government hospitals and health centres. From posing as a member of the public to conducting raw audits of medicines being wasted, videos doing the rounds on social media show the minister trying to get a sense of rot prevailing in the health system in the state.
Last year, during the pandemic, when the state government was patting its back for the health management in the state, Pathak, then law minister, in a letter, expressed his angst over the mismanagement and lackadaisical attitude of health authorities in Lucknow.
Pointing out the case of celebrated author Yogesh Praveen, Pathak, in a stinging letter, had said, "In my constituency, the condition of Padmashree Awardee Yogesh Praveen suddenly deteriorated. On alert, I myself called the chief medical officer and requested him to provide an ambulance and medical treatment. It is a matter of regret that despite the delay of several hours, no ambulance was provided, and he (Praveen) died due to lack of treatment."
