Yogi Cabinet 2.0: Big Faces Dropped; Mohsin Raza, Dinesh Sharma Lose Out

Yogi Adityanath swore in as Uttar Pradesh's chief minister for the second consecutive time on Friday, 25 March. Along with him, 52 ministers in his Cabinet took an oath. Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Yadav swore in as the deputy chief ministers.

Several prominent names were dropped from the Yogi Cabinet 2.0. This includes deputy chief minister from 2017-22 Dinesh Sharma.

Among the others who did not make it to the cabinet this time were Ashutosh Tandon, Mahendra Singh, Satish Mahana, Upendra Tiwari, Ashok Katariya Ram Naresh Agnihotri, Neelkanth Tiwari, Rajendra Pratap Singh, and Moti Singh.



Let’s take a look at the big names that have been denied a place in Yogi cabinet 2.0: