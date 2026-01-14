Exclusive: UP SIR Deletes 15% More Women Voters’; Rural Areas Worst Affected

In the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) underway in Uttar Pradesh, more women voters’ names have been deleted than men’s. According to Election Commission data, a total of 28.9 million (28,874,067) voters’ names have been removed.
The Quint’s investigation shows that women account for a larger share of these deletions as compared to men. In the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh SIR, 1,34,13,844 male voters and 1,54,55,288 female voters were excluded from the draft electoral rolls.
Compared to men, deletions of women voters are 15 percent higher—around 2 million more names. If objections are not filed, these names will be permanently removed from Uttar Pradesh’s final voter list.
We now look at which regions of Uttar Pradesh have witnessed the highest gap between female and male voter deletions.
Rural and Semi-Urban Districts: Hotspots of Women Voter Deletions
The Quint’s exclusive report reveals that out of Uttar Pradesh’s 403 Assembly constituencies, women voters’ names have been deleted in higher numbers than men’s in 357 seats.
A contrasting pattern emerges when voter deletions are compared between urban and rural constituencies. While women’s names have been removed on a large scale in rural areas, urban constituencies have seen a higher number of deletions among male voters.
According to the 2011 Census, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Sitapur, Sultanpur, Kushinagar, Kheri, Ghazipur, Hardoi, Allahabad (Prayagraj), Gonda, Bahraich, and Pratapgarh are among Uttar Pradesh’s top districts where the rural population is larger than the urban population.
When these districts are examined under the SIR for women voter deletions compared to men, Azamgarh, Hardoi, Jaunpur, Kushinagar, and Ghazipur emerge as the top five districts where more women voters’ names have been removed.
On several seats, the gap in voter deletions exceeds 14,000.
The gap between the number of women and men voters deleted is significantly higher in rural and semi-urban Assembly constituencies. In these areas, the number of women voters removed often exceeds that of men by 10,000 to 14,000.
Rural constituencies with the highest deletion gap:
Hardoi: In Bilgram–Mallawan, 14,700 more women voters’ names were deleted compared to men, while in Sawayajpur the gap stood at 14,629.
Bhadohi: In the Aurai (SC) constituency, 14,449 more women voters’ names were deleted, and in the Bhadohi (General) constituency the difference was 13,645.
Jaunpur: The gap in Shahganj constituency was 14,102 more women voters’ names deleted than men.
Looking at other rural constituencies, Azamgarh’s Nizamabad seat saw 12,072 more women voters’ names missing from the list, while Ambedkar Nagar’s Jalalpur seat recorded 12,257 more women voters’ names deleted compared to men.
Reverse Pattern Seen in Urban Constituencies
In urban areas, the pattern is completely reversed. Here, more men’s names have been deleted from the voter list compared to women’s. Some examples of such seats include:
Noida: This constituency recorded the largest gap, with 28,405 more male voters’ names deleted compared to women.
Prayagraj (Allahabad): In Allahabad North, 18,795 more men’s names were deleted, while Allahabad South saw 11,054 more male voters removed.
Lucknow: In the capital’s urban constituencies—Lucknow North (15,259), Lucknow Cantonment (13,143), and Lucknow East (12,686)—male voter deletions outnumbered those of women.
Ghaziabad: Loni recorded 13,972 more male deletions, and Ghaziabad Sadar saw 11,158 more men’s names removed.
Which Names Were Deleted Most on UP’s Reserved Seats?
The pattern of voter deletions on Uttar Pradesh’s reserved constituencies varies between rural and urban seats.
Excessive Deletion of Women Voters on Rural SC Constituencies
In rural and semi-urban Scheduled Caste (SC) reserved constituencies, women voters’ names have been deleted in significantly higher numbers compared to men. In several seats, this gap exceeds 10,000.
Bhadohi: In the Aurai (SC) constituency, 14,449 more women voters’ names were removed compared to men.
Kaushambi: The Manjhanpur (SC) seat recorded a gap of 12,290, with women’s deletions exceeding men’s.
Mau: In the Muhammadabad–Gohna (SC) constituency, 12,157 more women voters’ names were deleted than men’s.
Ambedkar Nagar: The Alapur (SC) seat saw 11,247 more women voters’ names removed from the list.
Deoria: In Salempur (SC), 11,191 more women voter deletions were recorded compared to men.
Hardoi district (SC seats): Nearly all reserved constituencies in the district show very high numbers of women’s name deletions. For instance, Gopamau (SC) recorded 10,964, Balamau (SC) 10,340, and Sandi (SC) 10,130 more women voters’ names deleted.
While more women’s names have been deleted on rural reserved constituencies, urban-influenced SC seats show a pattern of higher male deletions.
Agra Cantonment (SC): Here, 8,562 more male voters’ names were removed compared to women. In contrast, on Agra Rural (SC) seat, 1,629 more women’s names were deleted than men’s, highlighting the stark difference between urban and rural areas.