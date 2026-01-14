Exclusive: UP SIR Deletes 15% More Women Voters’; Rural Areas Worst Affected

In the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) underway in Uttar Pradesh, more women voters’ names have been deleted than men’s. According to Election Commission data, a total of 28.9 million (28,874,067) voters’ names have been removed.

The Quint’s investigation shows that women account for a larger share of these deletions as compared to men. In the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh SIR, 1,34,13,844 male voters and 1,54,55,288 female voters were excluded from the draft electoral rolls.

Compared to men, deletions of women voters are 15 percent higher—around 2 million more names. If objections are not filed, these names will be permanently removed from Uttar Pradesh’s final voter list.

We now look at which regions of Uttar Pradesh have witnessed the highest gap between female and male voter deletions.