UP Exit Polls Predict a Win for BJP Despite Tough Fight By SP, Farmers' Protests

To counter this, Akhilesh Yadav forged an alliance with half a dozen smaller backward caste-based parties to create a rainbow caste alliance and shed its image of being a party that allegedly patronises the Yadavs. Apart from Akhilesh, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party’s (SBSP) Om Prakash Rajbhar led the two fronts of the alliance in the west and in the east, respectively.

As per Axis exit poll, of the 139 seats in eastern UP (Ballia, Azamgarh, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, among others), the BJP is predicted to get 96 seats, and the SP only 36.

In the west, as per this exit poll, in the Doab region (Baghpat, Meerut, Bulandhshahr, Noida, Muzaffarnagar, among others), the BJP is predicted to get 34 of the 44 seats, and the SP only 9.

The SP is banking heavily on the success of these two fronts but if the exit poll numbers hold true on 10 March, it would mean that the BJP once again has managed to draw a longer line than the SP. It’s pertinent to remember that in 2019, even though Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati had come together, they couldn’t withstand Modi’s charisma and welfare schemes.