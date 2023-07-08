'Uniform Civil Code Will Suppress Minorities' Existence': SGPC Slams Proposal

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) - a top representative body of the Sikh community - has registered strong opposition to the proposed Uniform Civil Code.

Speaking on behalf of the Sikh community, the SGPC declared "The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) proposed by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre government is unnecessary in the country".

The SGPC emphasised that the Constitution recognises the principle of 'unity in diversity'.

The SGPC put forward its views after a high-level meeting on Saturday, 8 July, chaired by the body's president Harjinder Singh Dhami.