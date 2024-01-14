'No Sole Authority': Details of Uddhav's Defeat Are in the (Lack of) Paperwork

The reason behind Thackeray's MLAs not being disqualified is being percieved to be the same.

"Both factions will have to get the momentum from the people now. The Uddhav Thackeray faction will have to keep upping the sympathy factor that is working in their favour. On the other hand, if Narwekar had held the hearings timely, if the SC wouldn't have had to intervene, and if he had not met Fadnavis a day before the verdict, the credibility of this judgment would not have been tarnished. There were doubts on the proceedings. When the SC gave him a date is when he actually expedited the proceedings," Dixit said.

While the Thackeray faction is willing to move the SC, the hearings and the verdict of it is unlikely before the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April-May this year.

As the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections having been delayed for over two years, there has not been a real electoral test for either of the sides to determine which Shiv Sena enjoys the mandate of the people.

With the momentum expected to be generated by the inauguration of the Ram Mandir and the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the state, many expect the ruling alliance to have an edge in the Lok Sabha polls. So, the real test of the will of Maharashtra's voters, in fact, may be the clearest only after the Assembly elections slated to be held in October this year.

Nevertheless, it verdict of the 'real' Shiv Sena will be delivered only in the people's court.