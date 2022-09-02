ADVERTISEMENT

WB: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Appears Before ED in Alleged Coal-Smuggling Scam

The agency had issued summons to the TMC leader on Tuesday to participate in the probe.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in West Bengal's capital Kolkata on Friday, 2 August, in connection with a probe into the alleged coal smuggling case in the state.

Banerjee, who is also the party's national general secretary, had reached the central agency's office in Kolkata for questioning at around 11 am. A large police contingent has been deployed outside the office in the city's Salt Lake area, news agency PTI reported.

A team of five ED officers had arrived in Kolkata on Thursday to question Banerjee, who is also the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The agency had issued summons to the TMC leader on Tuesday to participate in the probe.

What Is the Alleged Coal Smuggling Scam?

The case allegedly involves illegal mining and smuggling of coal worth crores of rupees across West Bengal's borders to Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Bihar with the help of government officials and politicians.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered an FIR in November 2020 against Anup Majhi, famously known as Lala, and his deputy Joydeb Mondol, both of whom are allegedly the kingpins of this multi-crore scam.

The two were questioned by the CBI and the ED for their alleged involvement in this illegal coal empire worth Rs 20,000 crore at an undisclosed location in November 2020.

Later, Majhi confessed in a written statement that he would routinely pay money for 20 years to influential politicians in West Bengal for operating unhindered.

(With inputs from PTI.)

