WB: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Appears Before ED in Alleged Coal-Smuggling Scam

The case allegedly involves illegal mining and smuggling of coal worth crores of rupees across West Bengal's borders to Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Bihar with the help of government officials and politicians.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered an FIR in November 2020 against Anup Majhi, famously known as Lala, and his deputy Joydeb Mondol, both of whom are allegedly the kingpins of this multi-crore scam.

The two were questioned by the CBI and the ED for their alleged involvement in this illegal coal empire worth Rs 20,000 crore at an undisclosed location in November 2020.

Later, Majhi confessed in a written statement that he would routinely pay money for 20 years to influential politicians in West Bengal for operating unhindered.