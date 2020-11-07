Times Now-CVoter Bihar Exit Poll: Hung House Likely, MGB Ahead

The vote share prediction is 37.70 percent for NDA and 36.30 percent for UPA. The LJP, which is contesting solo, is likely to eat into the vote share of both the UPA and the NDA with an 8.50 percent vote share.

In its pre-poll survey, CVoter had predicted a massive anti-incumbency against JD(U)‘s Nitish Kumar who is seeking re-election for the fourth time. Yet, despite his unpopularity, the opinion polls had predicted that Kumar will retain the chief minister's post in the state.

Out of the total respondents surveyed, 41.22 percent were not satisfied at all with Nitish's performance, while 61.1 percent desperately wanted a change in power.

The counting of the votes will take place on 10 November, and the winning party or alliance has to win 122 seats in order to form the government.