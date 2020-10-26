Bihar Elections: 2 Opinion Polls Predict NDA Win. Can It Go Wrong?

With the first phase of polling in Bihar due to take place on 28 October, two important opinion polls have released their predictions in the past one week.

CVoter released the data from its latest survey on 24 October and Lokniti CSDS did the same on 20 October. Both surveys have predicted a comfortable victory for the Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance. Naturally, the opinion polls provoked an angry reaction from Mahagathbandhan supporters, who pointed out the numerous occasions in the past in which opinion and exit polls have gone wrong.

Without going into the merits of the two polls, this article will try and answer the following questions: