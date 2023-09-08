'They Don’t Value 60% India's Leader': Rahul Gandhi on No G20 Invite for Kharge

At the Brussels press conference, Gandhi also reacted to the speculated name-change of the country from India to ‘Bharat’.

“I am perfectly happy with the names we have in our Constitution, ‘India that is Bharat’ works perfectly well for me,” he said, referring to Article 1 of the Indian constitution which says “India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States.”

He added that this move came soon after the announcement of the name of the opposition alliance, INDIA.