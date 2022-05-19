Tamil Nadu Woman Alleges Torture in Police Custody, Four Cops Suspended

When she was let go by the police, Sumathi reportedly got herself admitted to the hospital and submitted a complaint to the SP. In the SP’s preliminary inquiry, he found that Sumathi had been taken to the police station and questioned without an FIR being registered against her, The Hindu reported.

Apart from the suspension of the three constables and SI, the SP also transferred a Special Branch constable to the Armed Reserve Police for failing to inform higher officials about this incident.

Two custodial deaths in the month of April have increased scrutiny on the Tamil Nadu police. After Vignesh, a 25-year-old Dalit man from Chennai, and Thangamani, a 42-year-old man in Tiruvannamalai died after being taken into police custody, Chief Minister MK Stalin told the Assembly earlier this month that the state government would ensure safety in jails for those accused of crime. He said that no person will be tortured physically or mentally in police custody.