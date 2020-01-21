Who is Tajinder Bagga – BJP’s Candidate From Hari Nagar, Delhi?

The head of the outfit, Tajinder Pal Bagga, tweeted – “he try to break my Nation, i try to break his head. Hisab chukta. Congrats to all. operation Prashant Bhushan successful [sic].”

Since then, Bagga has amassed 197K followers on Twitter.

In 2015, he was among the #Super150 – a group of social media influencers greeted by Modi at 7 RCR on the sidelines of the Digital India launch in July 2015.

Larry Price, who documented Modi’s 2014 election campaign in his book ‘The Modi Effect’, quotes Bagga on his efforts to make Modi more relatable to the youth.