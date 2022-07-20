Dubious Claims, Milk Packet Protests: 10 Developments on Monsoon Session Day 3

Nothing much changed on Day 3 of the Parliament’s Monsoon Session, on Wednesday, 20 July, except more unfounded claims made by the Union Government in response to questions raised by Members of Parliament.

Both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned following ruckus again, while Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai went so far as to say that “no Kashmiri Pandit had reportedly left the Valley since 2019.”

In between the sloganeering and ensuing war of words, here are the top 10 developments that transpired in the Parliament today: