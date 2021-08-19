Congress: Why Sushmita Dev's Exit Cuts Deeper Than Scindia's Betrayal

'A politician par excellence...' 'A mentor who helped me in a tough time...' — these are some of the ways people who worked closely with Sushmita Dev, describe her.

Few can argue that Dev brought the All India Mahila Congress – a frontal organisation of the Congress party – into the centre stage by leading protests on women's issues and raising women's matters frequently.

Even in Assam, she managed to win in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections at a time when so many others were losing and the party hit its lowest ever tally of 44 seats nationally.

"She lost in 2019 because of the Congress' stand against the CAA. Then because of the party's alliance with Badruddin Ajmal and the seats allotted to the AIUDF, she couldn't do anything for her supporters in the Barak Valley in the 2020 Assembly polls. Still the Congress did better here than in the turf of the glorified Upper Assam leaders," says a party functionary close to Dev in Assam.

A little context is important here. Dev's father Santosh Mohan Dev was among the tallest leaders of Bengali origin in Assam. He played an important role in settling Hindu refugees in the area and won five times from the Silchar Lok Sabha seat.

Some say that he used the new Hindu settlers to edge out a Muslim political rival in the area.

It is true that Santosh Mohan Dev's politics in the area was closely tied to the interests of Bengali Hindus and he contributed a great deal to making this a solid vote bank that stayed with the Congress even when it was facing reverses in the Brahmaputra Valley.

Sushmita Dev though had to navigate a very difficult political terrain in comparison, when the main challenge to the Congress wasn't the ethno-nationalist AGP but the BJP, whose primary base in Assam lay among Bengali Hindus of the Barak Valley.

To add to that, Congress was also fighting for space with the AIUDF among Bengali speaking Muslims.

Two developments hurt Sushmita's prospects deeply in the region — the Congress' decision to go all out against the CAA in its campaign for the 2019 Assam elections and its decision to align with Badruddin Ajmal's AIUDF.

"The party basically thought it would lose the Bengali Hindu vote entirely to the BJP due to CAA and instead chose to woo Assamese speaking voters besides a consolidation of Muslim votes. But the anti-CAA push didn't work out at all in the Brahmaputra Valley," a leader closely involved with the Assam campaign said.

In fact, according to the Lokniti-CSDS survey in Assam, the Congress alliance did better among Bengali Hindus, getting 23 percent of their votes compared to 17 percent among Assamese Hindus.

Dev's supporters say that while it's understandable for the party to have taken an anti-CAA stand, it could have been downplayed during the election.