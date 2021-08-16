Assam Congress Leader Sushmita Dev Quits Party, Ends Three-Decade Association

Former Congress MP from Assam Sushmita Dev on Monday, 16 August, resigned from the primary membership of the party and sent a letter to interim chief Sonia Gandhi. Dev made the announcement in a change in her Twitter bio as well, which now reads "Former Member" of the party.

Dev headed the party's women's wing, the All India Mahila Congress.

According to NDTV, Dev's letter to Gandhi gave no reason for her sudden departure from the party.

"I cherish my three-decade-long association with the National Congress. May I take this opportunity to thank the party, all its leaders, members and workers who have been my memorable journey. Madam, I thank you personally for your guidance and the opportunities you gave me. I value the enriching experience. I hope I have your good wishes as I begin a new chapter in my life of public service," Dev said in her letter, according to Hindustan Times.