Shiv Sena Split: Governors Shouldn't Precipitate Fall of a Govt, Says SC

Hearing final arguments in the case of the split in the Shiv Sena, which led to the subsequent fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, the Supreme Court on Wednesday, 15 March, said that the "governors should not enter into areas which precipitates the fall of a government."

A five-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, comprising of Justices MR Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha, heard the arguments by Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta appearing for the Maharashtra governor and senior advocate Kapil Sibal appearing for the Uddhav Thackeray faction.

In June 2022, at least 34 MLAs of the Shiv Sena, led by now chief minister Eknath Shinde, rebelled against party chief Thackeray. Following the split, then Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari invited Thackeray to prove majority in a floor test. Thackeray had resigned as the chief minister a day before the test.

Here are the key observations by CJI Chandrachud: