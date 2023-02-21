Name & Symbol in the Bag, Will Eknath Shinde Now Get Shiv Sena's Assets?

When asked if they will demand the party headquarter Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar, Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde, in a press conference on Monday said that the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe is their only property and that they will not stake claim on any party property.

The Shiv Sena Bhavan, which was built in 1974, is owned by Shivai Seva Trust, a charitable organisation controlled by close associates of Uddhav Thackeray. It will be difficult for Shinde to pursue this property legally. However, he will not go after it for one more reason.

"The Thackeray family and the Shiv Sena Bhavan are interlinked. That association is firmly etched in people's minds too. If Shinde stakes claim on it, Uddhav will get more sympathy and this move will ultimately be beneficial to the Thackeray scion," Sanjay Patil, who works at the University of Mumbai and whose doctoral research has focused on Shiv Sena, told The Quint.

The party mouthpiece Saamana and the weekly Marmik too are not owned by the party but a private company called Prabodhan Prakashan, whose board members are Sanjay Ramchandra Wadekar, Vivek Tatojirao Kadam, Aditya Uddhav Thackeray, Rashmi Uddhav Thackeray and Uddhav Bal Thackeray. It is unlikely that Shinde will want ownership of these publications.

A protracted battle may, however, be fought for the possession of hundreds of party offices, called shakhas, in Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra. These offices have mixed ownership. Most of the Mumbai ones are owned by Shivai Seva Trust, and they will mostly stay with the Thackeray faction. The ones that are independently owned by shakha pramukhs (branch heads) or have some other kind of ownership pattern, may swing either way depending on the local politics.

Senior journalist and political analyst Hemant Desai told The Quint that some of these offices are built on encroached land and are illegal structures. "Thackeray is strong in Mumbai while Shinde is strong in Thane. if Shinde stakes claims on shakhas in Mumbai, Thackeray can do the same in Thane," he further said.