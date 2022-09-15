Special Status for Backward States if Non-BJP Govt Elected at Centre: Nitish
"There is no reason why it cannot be done," Nitish Kumar said, while speaking to journalists.
Bihar Chief Minister (CM) Nitish Kumar on Thursday, 15 September, said that special category status will be granted to "all the backward states" if the united opposition that he seeks to build comes to power at the Centre.
Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of a function, the JD(U) leader said, "If we get an opportunity to form the next government, all the backward states will be granted the special category status. There is no reason why it cannot be done," said Kumar, who snapped ties with the BJP and joined the seven-party 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance) comprising RJD, Congress and the Left.
Background
Last week, on Tuesday, 6 September, Kumar met his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal at the national capital with an aim to unify the Opposition in run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha were also present at the meeting.
Besides this, Kumar also met former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala.
Before Kejriwal, Kumar met Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja at their respective party offices.
After the meeting, Kumar said, "We have discussed that if the Left parties, regional parties in different states, and Congress come together then it will be a big deal."
Kumar had earlier said that his only goal is to work for uniting the Opposition to unseat the saffron party from power at the Centre.
His visit to Delhi came amid the buzz that the JD(U) leader may emerge as the Opposition's prime ministerial face in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, though he himself has refuted the rumours.
Topics: Nitish Kumar United opposition Bihar
