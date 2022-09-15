Special Status for Backward States if Non-BJP Govt Elected at Centre: Nitish

Last week, on Tuesday, 6 September, Kumar met his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal at the national capital with an aim to unify the Opposition in run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha were also present at the meeting.

Besides this, Kumar also met former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala.

Before Kejriwal, Kumar met Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja at their respective party offices.