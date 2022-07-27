In Cong Briefing, G-23's Ghulam Azad, Anand Sharma Defend Sonia Gandhi, Slam ED
Azad and Sharma addressed a briefing from the Congress headquarters for the first time since their dissent in 2020.
Ahead of Sonia Gandhi's third appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED), senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma on Tuesday, 26 July, came out in support of the party chief despite their reputation as G-23 rebels.
"After a long time, Ghulam Nabi Azad ji and I have come to talk to you," Anand Sharma said at a press conference held at the Congress headquarters.
"I have been ill for a few days, was even admitted to the hospital. Due to this, I was not able to participate in the protests," Azad stated at the briefing.
The two rebel leaders had not addressed a press conference at the Congress headquarters since they asserted their opposition to the leadership and organisation of the party along with 21 other Congress leaders, dubbed as G-23 as a group, in 2020.
The two were also missing from the protests conducted in support of Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, and Rahul Gandhi last month, as they appeared before the ED in the National Herald case.
Both leaders on Tuesday condemned the ED interrogation of Sonia Gandhi.
"They (Gandhis) are one family only, with one name. If you have questioned Rahul Gandhi for over 50 hours for 5 days, what is the need to question Sonia ji? Rahul Gandhi is young, but Sonia Gandhi is not and she has been ailing for the past few years. Even young people cannot withstand the pressure of agencies."Ghulam Nabi Azad
"Sonia Gandhi is from a political family, has political knowledge. Why are they questioning Sonia Gandhi about technical things?" he added.
Anand Sharma criticised the "disturbing trend" of draconian weaponisation of laws.
"The issue is not about summoning or questioning. What is important for everyone to understand is that India, being a rule-governed country and a constitutional democracy, while implementing the laws must also respect fundamental rights," he said.
The facts of the case have been in the public domain for a decade, Azad and Sharma both asserted.
Sonia Gandhi's Questioning
Interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi arrived at the ED office on Wednesday for the third round of questioning in the National Herald case.
This comes after she was questioned for more than six hours on Tuesday, as well as two hours on 21 July, amid vehement protests by Congress party leaders.
Several leaders of the party, including Rahul Gandhi, were detained after they held demonstrations in Delhi's Vijay Chowk on Tuesday. Shashi Tharoor, P Chidambaram, and others had also been detained during the protests on 21 July.
Rahul Gandhi had also been quizzed by the ED in the same case in June.
