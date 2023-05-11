'Illegal Floor Test': All that SC Said on Governor's Role in Shiv Sena Case

"The Governor had no objective material on the basis of which he could doubt the confidence of the incumbent government. The resolution on which the Governor relied did not contain any indication that the MLAs wish to exit from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. The communication expressing discontent on the part of some MLAs is not sufficient for the Governor to call for a floor test. The Governor ought to apply his mind to the communication or any other material before him to assess whether the government seemed to have lost the confidence of the House," said the Supreme Court on Thursday, 11 May, while assessing the role of former Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari amid the crisis that led to the fall of the Shiv Sena-led government last year.

In strongly worded observations, the apex court while announcing the decision to refer to the case to a seven-judge bench, said that "the floor test cannot be used as a medium to resolve internal party dispute or intra-party disputes" by the Governor.

The court, however, observed that the status quo ante cannot be restored because "Mr Thackeray did not face the floor test and tendered his resignation."