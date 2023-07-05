'Sena's Hindutva Is Inclusive': Sharad Pawar Rebuts Ajit Pawar's All-Out Attack

"Don't mess with my father or mother. Say whatever you want about me or anybody else, but don't mess with my father," said Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule to roars of applause and cheer by a gathering of her father Sharad Pawar's supporters in Mumbai on Wednesday, 5 July.

In a scathing rebuttal to Ajit Pawar's show of strength and the claims made by that faction's leaders on Wednesday, both Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule said that they will "not allow the party symbol to be taken away."

Read the full analysis of Ajit Pawar's speech here.