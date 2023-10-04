ED Searches AAP MP Sanjay Singh's House in Delhi Liquor Excise Policy Case

What they're saying: "Since Sanjay Singh was continuously raising questions on the issue of PM Modi and Adani, this is the reason why raids are being conducted at his residence. Nothing was found earlier, nothing will be found today. Raids were conducted yesterday at the residence of some journalists and today raids are conducted at the residence of Sanjay Singh...," AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"It is sad, but not surprising. Now this series will continue till the election. PM Modi and Amit Shah have made the formal announcement for the 2024 elections. Yesterday, a raid was on NewsClick and all the journalists, today on Sanjay Singh...," Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha told ANI.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "This is such a fictitious scam in which investigation is going on for the last 15 months... ED and CBI have conducted raids in at least 1000 places but not even Rs 1 has been recovered from anywhere...They will not get anything at the residence of Sanjay Singh as well...BJP is losing the elections, this is the truth..."

Flip side: "In the liquor scam case his name [Sanjay Singh] was continuously coming. Dinesh Arora also said in his statements that Sanjay Singh was the one who introduced Manish Sisodia to the other people who were involved in the scam... Sanjay Singh had a main role in the liquor scam. This was the reason that he always used to say that ED would raid my house too... AAP is ending due to its corruption...," said BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa.