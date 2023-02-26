Liquor Policy Case: Manish Sisodia Visits Mother, Rajghat Before CBI Questioning
AAP leaders have alleged that they have been put under house arrest because the CBI will arrest Sisodia today.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday, 26 February, will be questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the liquor policy case.
What's happening: Sisodia, after meeting his mother, also visited the Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Delhi's Rajghat. He has reached CBI's headquarters in central Delhi's Lodhi Road.
What's expected: AAP leaders have alleged that they have been put under house arrest because the CBI will arrest Sisodia after the questioning today.
What has Sisodia said: Before leaving his residence, Sisodia said in a tweet, "Going to CBI again today, will cooperate fully in the entire investigation. The love of lakhs of children and the blessings of crores of countrymen are with us. I don't care if I have to stay in jail for a few months. I am a follower of Bhagat Singh who was hanged for the country."
Stating that he will be arrested today, Sisodia spoke to AAP workers and the media and thanked his wife for always supporting him.
Previous questioning: Sisodia, who is also Delhi's Finance Minister, was previously questioned on 19 February. He had sought a week's time for making Delhi Budget, which the CBI had agreed to.
What's the controversy: Sisodia and others face corruption allegations in bringing a new liquor sale policy in the national capital. Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had ordered the CBI probe last year. The Delhi government reverted to the old liquor policy and blamed the Lieutenant Governor for loss of revenue worth crores of rupees.
Topics: Aam Aadmi Party Manish Sisodia AAP
