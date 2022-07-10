Ex-EAM Warns Govt on 'Touch-Me-Not Attitude' as Zubair's Arrest Draws Int'l Flak

The Congress leader was also asked about the unity of Opposition parties on the road to the 2024 general elections, to which he said that the the parties are facing a "very clever adversary," and if they don't act quickly enough they will lose the advantage.

"History will not forgive those who fail," Khurshid said while expressing that a unified Opposition is imperative to 'save the country,' PTI reported.

Asked about whether the backlash in Gulf over suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's remarks against Prophet Mohammad started the trend of negative reactions from abroad, the Congress leader said, "You call it a backlash or you call it a reaction you can't avoid it indefinitely, sooner or later even your friends get embarrassed and they have to stand up because they have their own local domestic constituencies to satisfy."

They can't just put a mask on their eyes and say we can't see what is happening because they are also answerable, he said, adding that beyond a point, people will speak up.

Referring to the adverse reactions in Gulf countries after Sharma's comments, Khurshid said it was a very special case because what was said directly affected people in those countries in terms of their religion.

"So it wasn't something they were interfering in which had to do with India, it was something that they felt had something to do with them and they reacted," he said.

He said the government's reaction should have come in the first place to what was felt by its own citizens."Whether we responded because something happened in the Arab world is of no concern as far as I am concerned. What is important is that we should have responded in a timely manner to the concerns of our own citizens," he asserted.